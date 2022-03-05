Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,071. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.42 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.88 and a 200-day moving average of $158.79.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

