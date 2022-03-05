SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 835,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 227.8 days.

OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12.

CWYUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

