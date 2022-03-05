SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Bought by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,313 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. SmartFinancial comprises about 4.7% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned 3.13% of SmartFinancial worth $13,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SMBK opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

SMBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

