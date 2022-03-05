Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.33

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $3.61. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 23,091 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $26.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCKT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Socket Mobile by 24.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Socket Mobile by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 139.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

