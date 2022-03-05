Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Down 37.9% in February

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.38. Sompo has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

