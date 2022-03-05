Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Down 37.9% in February

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.38. Sompo has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Sompo Company Profile
