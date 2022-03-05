Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 33.8% in February

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHHY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,006. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2679 per share. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

SKHHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. CLSA lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

