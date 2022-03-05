SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $277,849.34

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $277,849.34 and $47,861.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.44 or 0.06675258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,473.41 or 0.99792127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00047963 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

