SparksPay Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $17,139.28 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,085,311 coins and its circulating supply is 10,843,366 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

