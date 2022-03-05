Spectrum Reaches Market Cap of $12,817.21 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $12,817.21 and approximately $2,494.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.08 or 0.00266149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001472 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

