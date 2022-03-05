Spell Token Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (SPELL)

Spell Token (CURRENCY:SPELL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Spell Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Spell Token has a total market cap of $339.91 million and $34.13 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00035273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00104017 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token (SPELL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 83,864,763,857 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Spell Token

