SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $449,735.21 and $570.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,034.70 or 0.99963994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00076661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00228100 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00140530 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00276438 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00031220 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.