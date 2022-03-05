Splinterlands (SPS) Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.21 or 0.06778328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.84 or 0.99832235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048483 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

