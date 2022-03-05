Spores Network (SPO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $31,009.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spores Network has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,666.21 or 0.06749349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,513.43 or 1.00025752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,506,556 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

