Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $737.88

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 737.88 ($9.90) and traded as high as GBX 744 ($9.98). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.82), with a volume of 84,315 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 737.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £715.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37.
About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.