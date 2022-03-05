Standard Protocol (STND) Achieves Market Cap of $3.26 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $141,145.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.40 or 0.06673501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,351.81 or 0.99838152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002908 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

