State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $99.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.36. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $104.34. The company has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

