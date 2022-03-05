State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 201.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,443 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 275.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after acquiring an additional 242,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,738,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $302.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.25.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.