State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $15.02 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 67,198 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,308,000 after purchasing an additional 226,883 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,828,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28,843 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,710,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 56,350 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

General Electric stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.09. General Electric has a one year low of $87.52 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

