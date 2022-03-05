State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $20.59 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,741 shares of company stock worth $24,129,909 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $547.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $571.44 and its 200 day moving average is $622.83. The company has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 479.89, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.