State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 16,858 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,858 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

