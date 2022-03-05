State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,350 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

Deere & Company stock opened at $390.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

