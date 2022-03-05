State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,080 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $15,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $221.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.01 and its 200 day moving average is $214.29. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $148.79 and a 12 month high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

