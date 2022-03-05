State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,551 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 27,230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in eBay were worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of eBay by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 116,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in eBay by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Shares of EBAY opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

