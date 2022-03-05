Stellar Reaches One Day Volume of $224.12 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and approximately $224.12 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00219864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00194659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00026480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.92 or 0.06711815 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,143 coins and its circulating supply is 24,566,060,732 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

