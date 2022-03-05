STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $245.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS has a 52-week low of $170.63 and a 52-week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

