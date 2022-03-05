STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in STERIS by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in STERIS by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 120,608 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $245.18 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.63 and a twelve month high of $248.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.36.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

