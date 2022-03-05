stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $3,479.19 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.08 or 0.06729064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,310.61 or 1.00499772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.