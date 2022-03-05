Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 25,740 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $138.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.72. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.13 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,203. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.