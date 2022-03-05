Stonnington Group LLC Buys 139,114 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 429.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,114 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 649,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,764,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,127,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.