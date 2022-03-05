Stonnington Group LLC Buys 33,048 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 523,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,004,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Teradyne by 129.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after buying an additional 438,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $44,555,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $111.75 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.98 and a 200-day moving average of $132.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TER shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

Teradyne Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.