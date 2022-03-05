Stonnington Group LLC Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 219.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,069 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after buying an additional 267,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

