Stonnington Group LLC Has $6.74 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 555.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Snap-on worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $207.50 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.91 and a 200-day moving average of $214.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

