Stonnington Group LLC Has $8.26 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2,790.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,450 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $62.54 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

