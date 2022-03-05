Stonnington Group LLC Increases Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 274.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,025 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,550,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after purchasing an additional 170,066 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $498,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,261,350 shares of company stock valued at $48,706,915.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

