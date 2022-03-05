Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 27,844 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 728.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Waste Management by 30.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,850,000 after acquiring an additional 501,705 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 31.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,917,000 after acquiring an additional 395,301 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $157.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.