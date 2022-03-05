Stonnington Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 775.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,100 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,920 shares of company stock worth $21,391,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

