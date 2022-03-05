Stonnington Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after buying an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after buying an additional 343,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after buying an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,348,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $284.57 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.