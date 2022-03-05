Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

SAUHF stock traded down $81.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,533.92. The stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 146. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,742.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,937.33. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2,301.21.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

