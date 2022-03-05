Strike Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.36 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. Strike has a market cap of $121.75 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strike has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $38.97 or 0.00098383 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.70 or 0.06667464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,576.98 or 0.99927346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00048541 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,124,526 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

