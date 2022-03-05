Strong Trading Down 27.4% Over Last 7 Days (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $196.28 or 0.00496873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $27.14 million and approximately $9.77 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,666.21 or 0.06749349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,513.43 or 1.00025752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

