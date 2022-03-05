SunContract Market Cap Tops $2.93 Million (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. SunContract has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $345,852.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SunContract has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SunContract alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00035712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00104732 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.