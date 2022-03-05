Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $31.19 million and $237,327.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0901 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,706,458 coins and its circulating supply is 346,212,611 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

