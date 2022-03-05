SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $23,962.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.77 or 0.06699113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,171.55 or 0.99976435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002913 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,227,075 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.