Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.70

Shares of Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as high as C$3.68. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.63, with a volume of 20,636 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.67 million and a PE ratio of 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.70.

Get Supremex alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.