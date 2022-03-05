Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NILIF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 76,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,039. Surge Battery Metals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

