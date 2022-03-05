Swapcoinz Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the US dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00044223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.02 or 0.06714322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.26 or 0.99798415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

