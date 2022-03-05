Swerve (SWRV) Trading 45.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $3.99 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swerve

SWRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,308,621 coins and its circulating supply is 16,115,174 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

