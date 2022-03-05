Swing (SWING) Market Cap Reaches $236,922.45

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Swing has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Swing coin can now be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Swing has a market capitalization of $236,922.45 and $4.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,547,618 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Swing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

