Switcheo Price Tops $0.0134 on Major Exchanges (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $92,723.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.10 or 0.06740158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,504.75 or 1.00059445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,716,201,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,438,975 coins. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.