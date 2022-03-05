Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.26

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.26 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 17.10 ($0.23). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 401,811 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £31.37 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile (LON:SYM)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.